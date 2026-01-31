Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens its Newly Relocated Showroom in Anantapur, Strengthening Presence in Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur continues to be a significant jewellery market in the Rayalaseema region, supported by deep-rooted cultural traditions, steady wedding demand, and a customer base that values trust, transparency, and long-term relationships. The new showroom has been designed as a more spacious and organised retail environment, allowing customers to explore collections comfortably in a refined and welcoming setting.

Spread across a total area of 12,518 square feet, the showroom includes a dedicated jewellery display area along with an additional back-office section. The store is designed to accommodate customers across both the ground and first floors, with ample seating to ensure a relaxed and personalised shopping experience.

The showroom was inaugurated by Daggupati Venkateshwara Prasad, Anantapur MLA, and Balla Pallavi, Chairperson of the Anantapur Market Yard, in the presence of senior leadership from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, invited guests, and members of the local community.

Senior management present at the inauguration included Mr. Siraj P. K., Head – Retail Operations, Rest of India; Mr. Nikhil Chandran, Zonal Head – Central Andhra and Rayalaseema; Mr. Muhammed Shareej K., Zonal Head – Telangana; Mr. Shanib K., Zonal Head – Telangana; and Mr. Hafiz Muhammad, Assistant Showroom Head, along with other members of the management team.

Commenting on the occasion, M. P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Andhra Pradesh has been an important market for us, built on long-standing relationships and trust across communities. The opening of our new Anantapur showroom reflects our commitment to offering customers in the state a larger space, wider choice, and a more comfortable retail experience, while continuing to uphold the values of transparency, quality, and fairness that Malabar stands for.”

The Anantapur showroom showcases an extensive range of gold, diamond, platinum, and gemstone jewellery, including Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ signature collections. The assortment has been curated to address diverse requirements, from bridal and festive jewellery to everyday wear and contemporary designs, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics aligned to evolving customer preferences.

As an inaugural offer, customers can avail up to 30% off* on value addition of all gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery, and up to 30% off* on diamond value. The offer is valid till February 08, 2026. T&Cs apply. Alongside this, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to extend its core brand assurances, including transparent pricing, fair value addition charges, lifetime maintenance, detailed product disclosure, and stringent quality assurance through BIS-hallmarked gold and certified diamonds. Customers can also benefit from flexible purchase options that support long-term jewellery planning.

With this newly relocated showroom, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to strengthen its footprint across Andhra Pradesh, delivering consistent, high-quality retail experiences while staying closely connected to local communities and regional markets.