Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Grand 15th Edition of ‘Brides of India’ Campaign, Celebrating India’s Diverse Bridal Heritage

Every Indian bride carries with her a world of emotions — the rituals she has grown up watching, the culture she belongs to, the memories she holds close and the jewellery that becomes part of her identity on one of the most important days of her life. Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the world, has long understood the significance of bridal jewellery in India’s rich cultural fabric. The bridal range brings together designs thoughtfully curated, crafted and developed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, ensuring jewellery created with purity, intention and craftsmanship that honours every bride’s traditions. With deep expertise in bridal craftsmanship, the brand has built an unmatched legacy in creating designs that honour the distinct traditions of brides across the country.

Marking a major milestone, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today unveiled the 15th edition of its flagship Brides of India campaign, recognised as one of India’s biggest and most anticipated bridal properties. This year’s edition brings together 22 brides and 10 celebrities — NTR, Karthi, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Srinidhi Shetty, Rukmini Maitra, Sabyasachi Mishra, Prarthana Behere and Manasi Parekh, all reflecting the scale, diversity and emotional depth the campaign has come to stand for.

The film is directed by Abhishek Varman with music composed by Shubhajit Mukherjee, bringing together a visual and musical narrative that captures the essence of India’s many bridal cultures and celebrates the rituals, emotions and heritage that shape every bride’s story.

When asked about the significance of the 15th edition, M. P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: “Each year, the Brides of India campaign is our tribute to the brides of this country, and the 15th edition marks a significant milestone for us. We have highlighted how brides honour tradition while bringing their own expression to it. This edition celebrates the depth of those traditions — the memories, rituals and relationships that define her. With Malabar’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, we want every family to feel confident in choosing jewellery that is meaningful and trustworthy”

A Celebration of India’s Diversity: Malabar Gold & Diamond’s Brides of India has always honoured the extraordinary diversity of Indian bridal traditions, and this edition brings the country’s full spectrum into focus. The collection spans every region from North to East to West and South, offering jewellery crafted for each cultural identity. This includes the regal polki craftsmanship of Rajasthan, the temple-inspired gold artistry of Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s traditional kasavu- inspired bridal gold, and the intricate motifs that define Bengal’s jewellery heritage.

Traditions That Travel Across India: What makes the collection even more special is its pan-India accessibility, allowing any bride, anywhere, to choose jewellery from any cultural style. A bride in Chennai can opt for an elaborate Rajasthani polki set, just as a bride in Delhi can bring home temple jewellery from the South, a reflection of Malabar’s extensive design archive and customisation expertise.

The 2025 edition brings together some of Malabar’s signature bridal lines, including the Divine Collection inspired by Indian heritage and temple art, the gemstone-rich Precia Collection featuring rubies, emeralds and sapphires, and the contemporary yet tradition-rooted Diamond Collection which blends radiant diamonds with motifs drawn from India’s cultural landscape. Together, these collections form a vivid tapestry of Indian bridal identity and continue the rich legacy that Brides of India has built over the last 15 years.

Every piece in the bridal range is designed, curated and crafted by Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ master artisans, ensuring jewellery that honours her culture, her rituals and the auspicious moments surrounding her wedding.

Across Andhra Pradesh, every bride pays homage to the traditions handed down through generations — some through grand celebrations, others through more intimate rituals. The customs may vary, but the connection to heritage remains constant. Malabar’s jewellery is crafted to honour this diversity, reflecting the strength, radiance and timeless beauty of every Andhra bride.

NTR said “Telugu weddings bring together grandeur and emotion — the temple bells, the richness of gold jewellery and the pride families take in every detail. Our brides carry that legacy while shaping their own style. Brides of India reflects this blend perfectly, showcasing everything from classic heritage designs to more contemporary interpretations, all while staying true to our roots.”

Karthi added, “For a Tamil bride, jewellery speaks a language of its own. Every design — from temple motifs to traditional gold pieces — has a purpose and a history. Brides of India captures this beautifully by bringing the soul of Tamil craftsmanship into focus while celebrating how our brides express their individuality within that heritage.”