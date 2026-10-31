Mangalmai partners with Ramayana

Hyderabad: Mangalmai, a traditional lamp and diya oil brand, has partnered with Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend as the official diya oil partner.

The company also launched a campaign titled ‘Aapke Jeevan Ka Har Din Mangalmai Ho’. The initiative aims to engage consumers across touchpoints and position Mangalmai as a preferred diya oil brand for everyday worship and Diwali celebrations.

As part of the initiative, the company will host social media contests, offering winners exclusive Ramayana merchandise, including a special-edition Amar Chitra Katha comic book.