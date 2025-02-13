Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada Wins AHPI Award for Excellence in Critical Care Services

The prestigious Excellence in Healthcare Awards, organized by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), celebrated groundbreaking achievements in healthcare across various categories for 2024. In a remarkable recognition, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada has been honored with the Excellence in Critical Care Services Award.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony held from January 31 to February 1, 2025, in Kochi, Kerala. The ceremony highlighted the extraordinary contributions of healthcare providers across the globe. The award for Excellence in Critical Care Services acknowledges Manipal Hospitals’ outstanding commitment to patient care and the pioneering advancements in their critical care units.

Dr. T. Srinivas Rao, Head of Critical Care, and Dr. Utham Sharma, Medical Superintendent, were present at the ceremony to receive the award on behalf of the hospital. The duo expressed their gratitude for the recognition, which underscores the hospital’s relentless efforts toward ensuring the best care for patients during critical moments.

Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Cluster Director of Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada speaking on the occasion said, "We are deeply honored to receive the AHPI Excellence in Critical Care Services Award. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and tireless work of our medical teams who provide exceptional care every day. At Manipal Hospitals, we continuously strive to advance healthcare standards and ensure that our patients receive the highest level of medical attention when they need it most. This award will inspire us to further elevate the quality of critical care services we provide to the community."

This accolade is a testament to the hospital's ongoing mission to deliver state-of-the-art care and support for critical patients, backed by an expert team, advanced technology, and patient-centered care practices.