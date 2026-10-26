Mankind Pharma Q2 profit rises 37.7 pc to Rs 716.12 cr

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma on Monday posted a 37.69 per cent rise in profit to Rs 716.12 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong business growth in domestic and international markets.

The pharma company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 520.18 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,337.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,697.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Our disciplined execution and strengthening business fundamentals resulted in strong performance. Our recent acquisition of Armed Cell Therapeutics marks strategic entry into Next-Generation CAR-T therapies, strengthening R&D capabilities for future growth," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

The company posted strong domestic business growth of 15.9 per cent, and 33 per cent in the domestic market, he added.

In the April-September period (H1) of FY27, the company posted a PAT of Rs 1,290.21 crore, up from Rs 964.8 crore, registering a growth of almost 33.7 per cent, the filing showed.

Shares of the company on Monday settled 3.83 per cent higher at Rs 2,302 apiece on the BSE.