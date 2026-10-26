- SC refuses to entertain plea of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad
- AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP
- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
- Assam’s conviction rate jumps to 30.88 pc from 6.1 pc in five years: CM Sarma
Mankind Pharma Q2 profit rises 37.7 pc to Rs 716.12 cr
In Short
Mankind Pharma reported a 37.69% rise in second-quarter profit to ₹716.12 crore in Q2 FY2027, while revenue increased to ₹4,337.86 crore, driven by strong domestic and international business growth.
New Delhi: Mankind Pharma on Monday posted a 37.69 per cent rise in profit to Rs 716.12 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong business growth in domestic and international markets.
The pharma company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 520.18 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,337.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,697.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Our disciplined execution and strengthening business fundamentals resulted in strong performance. Our recent acquisition of Armed Cell Therapeutics marks strategic entry into Next-Generation CAR-T therapies, strengthening R&D capabilities for future growth," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.
The company posted strong domestic business growth of 15.9 per cent, and 33 per cent in the domestic market, he added.
In the April-September period (H1) of FY27, the company posted a PAT of Rs 1,290.21 crore, up from Rs 964.8 crore, registering a growth of almost 33.7 per cent, the filing showed.
Shares of the company on Monday settled 3.83 per cent higher at Rs 2,302 apiece on the BSE.
United in building multipolar world: Russian Duma Speaker at BRICS parliamentary forum
Kerala HC stays order to lodge FIR against former CM Vijayan, kin in CMRL case
Al-Qaeda seeks to revive Bin Laden legacy, eyes 'vanguard doctrine' for India
Ather reports Rs 1.26 cr profit in Sept quarter, plans to further boost capacity by 2.25 lakh units
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured