Market-cap of BSE-listed companies at record $3 trillion

New Delhi: BSE on Monday added another feather to its cap with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange reaching three trillion for the first time ever. At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore ($3 trillion). During the day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went past the Rs 219 lakh crore level.

"Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached three trillion intraday for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey. Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers, 69,000+ MF distributors and 4700 + companies," BSE's MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan tweeted.

The BSE-listed companies' market valuation had crossed the Rs 100 lakh crore milestone on November 28, 2014. "Due to a steady decline in fresh Covid cases and hopes of the lockdown being lifted sooner has influenced the domestic market to extend its gains," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

SBI was the biggest gainer among the 30-share pack in Monday's session, spurting nearly 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, PowerGrid and ITC. On the other hand, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the prominent losers.

"Domestic equities remained upbeat despite mixed global cues as persistent decline in daily caseload and improvement in recovery rate in second wave of Covid-19 continued to lift investors' sentiments," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and small cap indices gained up to 0.86 per cent. Sector-wise, BSE power, oil and gas, utilities, realty, capital goods and industrials indices rose as much as 1.89 per cent, while telecom, metal, FMCG and consumer durables were among those to close lower.