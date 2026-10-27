15-20% EBITDA growth for ONGC in FY27: S&P

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) is poised for an operating recovery over the next six to nine months, supported by higher earnings from its core oil and gas production business and a turnaround in its downstream refining operations, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.

The ratings agency expects ONGC's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise 15-20 per cent to Rs 1.3 lakh crore-Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the financial year ending March 2027, driven primarily by upstream operations benefiting from elevated crude prices. S&P expects the state-run energy producer to maintain quarterly domestic oil and gas production of about 10 million tonnes, equivalent to 73.5 million barrels of oil, supporting quarterly EBITDA of Rs 25,000 crore-Rs 30,000 crore. The agency assumes Brent crude will average USD 95 a barrel for the remainder of 2026 before declining to USD 80 a barrel in 2027.