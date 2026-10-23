Bank of Baroda unveils festive bonanza

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has launched its festive campaign, ‘bob Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang – Shubh Bhi, Labh Bhi’, offering attractive deals across loans, savings products, MSME financing and debit card spending. Home loans start at 7.40%, with zero processing fees, while car loans begin at 7.85%. Electric vehicle buyers can avail an additional 0.15% interest concession. Women customers can benefit from specialised savings accounts offering insurance coverage, healthcare benefits and exclusive credit card offers.

The bank’s bob Flexi Systematic Deposit Plan encourages disciplined savings with monthly contributions starting at `500. For MSMEs, offerings include EV charging infrastructure loans of up to `5 crore, equipment financing and collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs.

Executive Director Beena Vaheed said the campaign aims to make festive aspirations more accessible through competitive rates and customer-focused benefits, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to supporting financial goals across India.