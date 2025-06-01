Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Bharat Electronics among 9 Nifty50 stocks FIIs boost stakes in Q1 March 2025

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are reinforcing their faith in India’s growth story by increasing their holdings in select bluechip Nifty50 companies during the March 2025 quarter. After a challenging start to the year marked by outflows, FIIs reversed course with consistent inflows in April and May, driven by global and domestic economic factors — including a weakening dollar, slowing US and China economies, strong domestic GDP growth, and easing inflation and interest rates.

Why are FIIs focusing on these Nifty50 stocks? These large-cap companies offer high liquidity and stability, allowing FIIs to increase their stakes without significantly impacting share prices. Additionally, FIIs are making targeted bets on sectors with strong earnings potential and strategic government focus, such as defence and manufacturing.

In the latest quarter, FIIs increased their holdings in nine prominent Nifty50 companies, supported by consistent financial performance and strong earnings:

Bharti Airtel: FII stake rose by 1.1% to 25.4%

Bajaj Finance: Stake up by 0.6% to 21.5%

Wipro: Increased from 7.8% to 8.4%

JSW Steel: Holdings rose to 25.8%

Kotak Mahindra Bank: FII holding climbed to 31%

Hindalco: Slight increase to 28.1%

ICICI Bank: Stake marginally up to 45.8%

Bharat Electronics: Defence major saw 0.3% rise to 17.6%

Bajaj Finserv: FII stake increased by 0.1% to 7.5%

This focused buying by FIIs signals their bullish outlook on India’s market potential and strengthens investor confidence. Are these stocks part of your portfolio? If not, it might be time to review your investments in light of these strategic moves by global investors.