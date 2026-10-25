China’s humanoid robots are unproven in factories: Report

China’s ambition to lead the next generation of technology through humanoid robots is facing a crucial reality check as impressive demonstrations struggle to translate into commercially sustainable mass deployment, according to a report.

As per analysis of Capital FM Africa, from international trade fairs to factory showcases, machines capable of walking and manipulating objects have become symbols of Beijing’s push into artificial intelligence (AI) and embodied intelligence, where AI interacts with the physical world. However, behind the spectacle, questions persist over whether the industry can move beyond choreographed routines to reliable, long-duration work in factories, warehouses and hospitals, it added.

The Chinese government has identified humanoid robotics as a strategic emerging industry.

In 2026, a programme was launched to create over 100 high-value application scenarios and enable deployment of tens of thousands of units by end-2026, the report said. The push comes even as regulators grow cautious, while Chinese regulators were slowing IPOs of humanoid robotics firms amid concerns that high valuations and state-backed revenues do not reflect underlying commercial demand. The core challenge remains economic viability, whether robots can operate safely in unpredictable environments and perform useful tasks at a cost that makes business sense.