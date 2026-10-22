Day 2: Jio IPO draws blockbuster response

MUMBAI: Jio Platforms’ IPO maintained its momentum in attracting investors across all categories on Day 2 of its IPO. The oversubscription raised to 5.6 times the shares on offer, as each and every sub-category got overflooded with applications.

The public offer had witnessed an extraordinary demand in anchor book, with applications received in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh crore for shares worth Rs 8,110 crore.

The demand for the remaining 19.75 crore shares reached 110 crore as day 2 of bidding drew to a close. This meant the total demand stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

The QIB section reached oversubscription level of 13.3 times, with bids of Rs 72,898 crore. The NII section was 5.97x oversubscribed with bids of Rs 24,330 crore.

The Retail investors’ quota was 1.54 times oversubscribed with aggregate bids of Rs 14,652 crore. Reserved portion for the employees also witness demand double that of available shares.

The section witnessed bids of Rs 1,103 crore, against an availability of Rs 500 crore. Existing RIL shareholders bidding in the IPO too applied for 4x the available shares with total bids crossing Rs 10,107 crore.