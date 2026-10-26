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- Gold and silver rates surges today, 26 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
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Gold and silver rates surges today, 26 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
In Short
Today's 18, 22 & 24 carat gold prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, 24k gold at Rs 14,273/g, 22k gold at Rs 13,085/g, 18k gold at Rs 10,696/g.
The gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata surged on 26 Oct 2026. Going by the rates today in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,000 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,900 with a hike of Rs. 170 and the rate of 18 carat gold is around Rs. 1,07,210 with a hike of Rs. 120.
In Mumbai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,850 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,750 with a hike of Rs. 170 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,07,210 with a hike of Rs. 120
In Kolkata, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,850 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,750 with a hike of Rs. 170 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,07,210 with a hike of Rs. 120
While the Silver rate today at Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22 carat gold (10gm)
24 carat gold (10gm)
18 carat gold (10gm)
Silver per 1 kg
Delhi
Rs. 1,31,000
Rs. 1,42,900
Rs. 1,07,210
Rs. 2,20,000
Mumbai
Rs. 1,30,850
Rs. 1,42,750
Rs. 1,07,210
Rs. 2,20,000
Kolkata
Rs. 1,30,850
Rs. 1,42,750
Rs. 1,07,210
Rs. 2,20,000
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