Govt reaffirms commitment to prepare future-ready data leaders

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen the capacity-building framework for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officers, Dr Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, has reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening NSSTA as a pivotal training anchor for Indian Statistical Systems.

The chairman of the Committee for Reforming Capacity Building of the ISS, PR Meshram, Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI, has submitted the committee's report to Dr Garg.

The committee comprised senior MoSPI officers, knowledge partners, and industry experts. Dr. Garg complimented the Committee and the NSSTA team for their efforts and comprehensive, forward-looking recommendations towards preparing future-ready data leaders.

Implementing these recommendations will directly fortify India's capacity-building structure, ensuring ISS officers remain fully equipped to handle next-generation data requirements and contribute toward the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', according to an official statement.

The committee reviewed existing ISS training programmes, identified emerging capacity building requirements, and recommended future-oriented training aligned with the Competency Based Capacity Building (CBCB) framework of Mission Karmayogi.

The framework reflects the evolving role of ISS officers in data governance, advanced analytics, emerging technologies, and evidence-based policymaking, in alignment with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

The report has been prepared through a consultative and evidence-based approach, drawing on the Statistical Training Needs Assessment, existing ISS training programmes, Mission Karmayogi frameworks, international best practices, Committee deliberations, and stakeholder consultations, said the statement.

The report presents a future-oriented capacity building roadmap comprising three interconnected components.

The System of Today, which reviews the existing ISS training ecosystem, capability area practices, and institutional arrangements at the National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA).

The System of Tomorrow, which establishes a role linked, competency-based capacity-building framework covering seven priority capability pillars; and Strategic Recommendations giving actionable measures to transition from current to the envisioned future system to strengthening ISS training, develop future ready competencies, and enhance NSSTA's institutional capacity.

The report outlines an integrated framework comprising the ISS training ecosystem, capability pillars, and institutional architecture. It defines role expectations and assesses the competencies required for each role across functional, domain, and behavioural domains.



