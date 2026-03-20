Indian Rupee Hits 93 Per Dollar: Record Low Amid Iran War Oil Shock

The Indian rupee has crossed the 93 per dollar mark for the first time,falling to its lowest level in 2026 due to global tensions.The ongoing Iran war is heavily impacting the markets and creating instability in global markets.The currency fell by19 paise in early trade, extending losses and fears of prolonged instability in the Middle East. According to the critics, the Iran war is the key driver in surging the oil prices close to $120 per barrel.

As India relies mostly on imported oil , a drop in the Indian currency is putting a lot of strain on India’s economy. High oil prices are pushing up inflation and creating concerns about growth. Foreign investors have already pulled out more than $8 billion from Indian equities in March, marking the largest monthly outflow since January 2025. Despite the currency weakness, Indian stock markets are showing resilience, as Sensex climbed over 900 points and the Nifty gained 300 points, signaling investor confidence in India’s long-term growth.

After the third week of the conflict oil prices have jumped sharply with Brent crude rising nearly 40% since early March, adding to inflationary worries. Economists warn that if energy costs stay high, India’s growth outlook could weaken further, while households face rising fuel and commodity prices.

This latest India currency news highlights how global conflicts directly impact domestic markets.The record breaking fall of rupee is not just a financial headline but it is a reminder of India’s vulnerability to external shocks. As US–Israel–Iran tensions escalate, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the rupee stabilizes or faces deeper losses in the global storm.