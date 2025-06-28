Live
- Uttarakhand BJP expels former MLA Suresh Rathore over second marriage controversy
- Iran holds funeral for military commanders, scientists killed in Israeli strikes
- Rahi, Mehuli and Niraj finish on top at National Shooting Trials in Dehradun
- Nifty, Bank Nifty Futures signal strong upside as bulls take charge
- Centre to strengthen mining infrastructure in North East states: Kishan Reddy
- Servotech Renewable in focus on Monday as Coeus Fund converts warrants
- Preamble tampering a blot on Constitution, betrayal of Sanatan soul: VP Dhankhar
- James Webb Telescope captures first direct image of possible exoplanet TWA 7 b
- Hyderabad's PJR flyover opens to free up Gachibowli-Kondapur traffic snarls: Photos
- Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India’s lower order working on batting skills, says Prasidh after twin collapses in Leeds
Nifty, Bank Nifty Futures signal strong upside as bulls take charge
Nifty and Bank Nifty futures show bullish momentum with strong long build-up and high PCR. Breakouts hint at further rally. Key targets and stop-losses outlined.
Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank indices surged 2.1% each last week, supported by strong futures and options (F&O) data that signals sustained bullish sentiment.
Nifty 50 Futures Outlook
Nifty July futures closed at 25,750, posting a 2.2% weekly gain. This rally was backed by a sharp rise in open interest, which more than doubled to 151 lakh contracts—indicating a fresh long build-up.
The July Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 1.20, while the August contract is at 1.30. A PCR above 1 suggests stronger put writing activity, a common sign of bullishness.
From a technical standpoint, Nifty July futures broke out above the resistance at 25,400, confirming bullish momentum. The next target is 26,500, and if this level is breached, a further rally to 27,000 is likely.
Support Levels:
25,400 (immediate)
25,150 (21-day moving average)
Strategy:
Continue holding long positions in Nifty July futures with a stop-loss at 25,300. If the contract crosses 26,000, raise the stop-loss to 25,700 and book profits at 26,500.
Nifty Bank Futures Outlook
Bank Nifty July futures ended at 57,648, also up by 2.1% last week. Open interest jumped fivefold to 23 lakh contracts, confirming strong long positions.
PCR readings for July and August are 1.10 and 2.20 respectively—both pointing to a bullish stance. However, the contract is nearing a resistance zone between 57,800 and 58,000.
If there's a pullback, 57,000 can act as a buying opportunity before another upward move begins. A breakout above 58,000 can take the contract to 60,000. While 59,000 might be a minor hurdle, the current momentum suggests it could be crossed smoothly.
Support Levels:
56,800 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement)
56,300 (next key support)
Strategy:
Exit the long position (initiated at 56,330) around current levels due to nearby resistance. Re-enter only on:
A breakout above 58,000 – Buy with a target of 60,000 and stop-loss at 57,000
A dip to 57,000 – Buy with a stop-loss at 56,300, and same target of 60,000
Options Strategy:
Exit the 58,000 Call (bought at ₹397) at current ₹706 levels. Consider buying an at-the-money call again on a breakout above 58,000 or a dip to 57,000.
Both indices show bullish setups backed by F&O data, but traders should watch key levels closely for confirmation before entering fresh positions.