Suzlon vs Inox Wind: Which wind energy stock should you buy?; Inox Wind buy the dip?

Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind have reignited investor interest after delivering impressive March quarter results, supported by India’s aggressive renewable energy targets. Both companies manufacture Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and offer integrated wind energy solutions, making them key players as India aims to scale its wind power capacity from 50 GW to 100 GW by 2030.

Suzlon Energy: A Quarter to Remember

Suzlon Energy’s Q4 FY25 net profit surged to ₹1,181 crore—a 365% YoY jump from ₹254 crore—on revenue of ₹3,774 crore (up 73% YoY). For the full year, profits jumped to ₹2,072 crore, with revenue reaching ₹10,851 crore. Its order book hit a record 5.6 GW, with its flagship S144 platform alone contributing over 5 GW. For the first time, management offered guidance—projecting 60% growth across all parameters in FY26, signaling robust confidence.

Brokerages are bullish. Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating with a ₹77 target, while Motilal Oswal stuck with a ‘Buy’, upping its target to ₹83.

Inox Wind: Execution Gains Traction

Inox Wind also posted strong numbers, with Q4 profit rising over fivefold to ₹190 crore from ₹39 crore last year. Revenue more than doubled to ₹1,311 crore. Execution improved significantly—236 MW in Q4 vs 129 MW a year ago. The company nearly hit its FY25 guidance of 800 MW, completing 705 MW. Forward guidance is even more ambitious: 1,200 MW in FY26 and 2,000 MW in FY27.

Analysts remain positive despite a short-term dip in stock price. Nuvama raised its target to ₹236, while ICICI Securities and Systematix set targets around ₹230–₹231.

The Verdict

Both Suzlon and Inox Wind have shown strong financial and operational performance, with aggressive growth plans and rising order books. Analysts see potential upside in both, making them attractive picks for investors eyeing India’s clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations in this article are those of analysts. Always consult a certified financial advisor before investing.