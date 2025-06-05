Live
- Trade Setup for June 6: Nifty eyes RBI cue to breakout towards 25,000+
- CM Nitish's quirky gesture and remarks spark laughter in Darbhanga event
- EC eyes faster poll data reporting for academic, research purpose
- PM Modi didn't just speak of modernising Anganwadis but delivered it: Smriti Irani
- OnePlus 13s compact flagship launched in India at ₹54,999,
- In Brussels, Indian delegation exposes Pakistan's use of terrorism as state policy
- Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali, Kuneru among 15 Indians qualified for FIDE Grand Swiss 2025
- Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath in critical condition after heart attack
- Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal signals India’s readiness in holistic healthcare: Piyush Goyal
- Indian maritime firms bag shipbuilding orders at Oslo meet
Trade Setup for June 6: Nifty eyes RBI cue to breakout towards 25,000+
Nifty holds above 24,700 as markets await RBI rate cut. A breakout above 24,900 could trigger a rally toward 25,000. Key support remains at 24,500
Indian equities saw a volatile but rangebound session on June 5, with the Nifty 50 closing at 24,751, up 131 points. Despite midday gains of nearly 200 points, the index gave up most of them before ending higher. Support at 24,500 remains strong, keeping the bullish bias intact.
🔑 Key Technical Levels
Support: 24,500
Immediate Resistance: 24,900
Breakout Trigger: Sustained close above 24,900 could open doors to 25,000+
🏦 Eyes on RBI
Markets are pricing in a 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI on June 6 — the third cut this year. A deeper cut could spark bullish sentiment and push Nifty past its current ceiling.
💹 Sector & Stock Highlights
Outperformers: Realty, Pharma, Healthcare
Underperformers: PSU Banks, Auto, Media
Top Gainers: Eicher Motors, Trent, Dr Reddy’s
Top Laggards: IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank
Buzzing Stocks:
Reliance Industries (+1%) on JPMorgan upgrade
DLF, Godrej Properties on continued realty rally
Hindustan Zinc (+6%) amid record silver prices
📊 Broader Market Trends
Nifty Midcap 100: +0.53%
Nifty Smallcap 100: +0.96% (4-month high)
📉 Analyst Views
Golden crossover on Nifty's daily chart hints at short-term uptrend (Rupak De)
Base formation near 24,500 supports bullish continuation (Devarsh Vakil)
Watch for a decisive break above 24,900 for momentum to pick up (Om Mehra)
Strategy for Traders:
Long bias if Nifty holds above 24,500 and breaks past 24,900
Cautious near resistance if RBI outcome disappoints
Watch rate-sensitive sectors (Realty, Banks, Auto) closely post-policy