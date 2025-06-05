  • Menu
Trade Setup for June 6: Nifty eyes RBI cue to breakout towards 25,000+

Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty Surges Amid Positive Market Trends
Highlights

Nifty holds above 24,700 as markets await RBI rate cut. A breakout above 24,900 could trigger a rally toward 25,000. Key support remains at 24,500

Indian equities saw a volatile but rangebound session on June 5, with the Nifty 50 closing at 24,751, up 131 points. Despite midday gains of nearly 200 points, the index gave up most of them before ending higher. Support at 24,500 remains strong, keeping the bullish bias intact.

🔑 Key Technical Levels

Support: 24,500

Immediate Resistance: 24,900

Breakout Trigger: Sustained close above 24,900 could open doors to 25,000+

🏦 Eyes on RBI

Markets are pricing in a 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI on June 6 — the third cut this year. A deeper cut could spark bullish sentiment and push Nifty past its current ceiling.

💹 Sector & Stock Highlights

Outperformers: Realty, Pharma, Healthcare

Underperformers: PSU Banks, Auto, Media

Top Gainers: Eicher Motors, Trent, Dr Reddy’s

Top Laggards: IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank

Buzzing Stocks:

Reliance Industries (+1%) on JPMorgan upgrade

DLF, Godrej Properties on continued realty rally

Hindustan Zinc (+6%) amid record silver prices

📊 Broader Market Trends

Nifty Midcap 100: +0.53%

Nifty Smallcap 100: +0.96% (4-month high)

📉 Analyst Views

Golden crossover on Nifty's daily chart hints at short-term uptrend (Rupak De)

Base formation near 24,500 supports bullish continuation (Devarsh Vakil)

Watch for a decisive break above 24,900 for momentum to pick up (Om Mehra)

Strategy for Traders:

Long bias if Nifty holds above 24,500 and breaks past 24,900

Cautious near resistance if RBI outcome disappoints

Watch rate-sensitive sectors (Realty, Banks, Auto) closely post-policy

