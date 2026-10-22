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vivo unveils four new devices, Origin OS7
In Short
Together, these launches take vivo beyond individual flagship successes towards a more differentiated portfolio across smartphones, foldables and software.
Hyderabad: vivo India has launched the V80, X Fold6 and S2 FE, OriginOS 7, and a preview of its Mixed Reality (MR) headset, the Vision Discovery Edition.
Together, these launches take vivo beyond individual flagship successes towards a more differentiated portfolio across smartphones, foldables and software.
Paigham Danish, CTO, Head of Product & GTM at vivo India, said, “Technology is at its best when it gives people more freedom to create, more ways to express themselves, more possibilities to get things done, and more ways to experience the world around them.
That belief sits at the heart of vivo. The V80 is built around the creator and the joy of capturing everyday moments; the X Fold6 brings the power to do more, wherever you are; the S2 FE brings a more expressive and contemporary experience to a new generation; and OriginOS 7 makes technology feel more intuitive and effortless.
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