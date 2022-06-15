Market Live Updates Today: The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening with a loss of 11 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 153 points to 52,694, while the Nifty50 declined 42 points to 15,732 and formed a bullish candle which resembles Inverted Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,642, followed by 15,551. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,840 and 15,948.



The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as the index was unable to bounce from a sharp sell-off in the prior session with a key policy statement from the Federal Reserve on deck that will reveal how aggressive the central bank's policy path will be.



Analyst expectations had largely been predicting that the Fed would hike the key policy rate by 50 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.91 points, or 0.5 percent, to 30,364.83, the S&P 500 lost 14.15 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,735.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to 10,828.35.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Wednesday morning trade following overnight losses on Wall Street as the S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory.



The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped fractionally in early trading while the Topix index dipped close to 0.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.17 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.29 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.05 percent lower.

