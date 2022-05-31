Market Live Updates Today: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 46 points

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 46 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,041 points or 1.9 percent to close at 55,926, while the Nifty50 surged 309 points or 1.9 percent to 16,661, and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.



As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,547, followed by 16,432. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,736 and 16,810.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Tuesday morning trade as investors watched for market reaction to the release of official Chinese factory activity data for May. Mainland Chinese stocks nudged lower as the Shanghai Composite sat below the flatline while the Shenzhen Component dipped 0.135 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.15 percent lower.



The Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.27 percent, while the Topix index declined 0.29 percent. Over in South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.08 percent.

