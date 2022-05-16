Market Live Updates Today: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 40 points

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 40 points.

The BSE Sensex lost nearly 1,000 points from the day's high to close with 137 points down at 52,794, and the Nifty50 failed to hold on to the psychological 16,000 mark, down 26 points at 15,782, and formed bearish candle on the daily charts on Friday.



US Markets



Wall Street surged on Friday to end higher, closing the book on a week of wild market gyrations as relief at signs of peaking inflation vied with fears that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tilt the economy into recession.



Gains were led by a rebound in mega-cap tech and tech-adjacent stocks, which sold off in recent sessions as benchmark Treasury yields climbed and investors worried the Fed might hike interest rates more aggressively than expected.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.36 points, or 1.47 percent, to 32,196.66, the S&P 500 gained 93.81 points, or 2.39 percent, to 4,023.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 434.04 points, or 3.82 percent, to 11,805.00.



Asian Markets



Shares in the Asia Pacific rose on Monday as investors watched for a slew of Chinese economic data. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.54 percent, while the Topix advanced 0.93 percent in early trading.



The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.46 percent, and the Kosdaq was 1.43 percent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.73 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.33 percent.



SGX Nifty



Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 40 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,812 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

