Market Live Updates Today: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 93 points

The BSE Sensex rallied 503 points to 54,253, while the Nifty50 rose 144 points to 16,170 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels.

US Markets



World shares rose on Thursday and the US dollar edged lower, a day after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's May meeting indicated the central bank would remain flexible and might pause rate hikes later in the year.



Wall Street closed higher with the three main US indices positioned for their biggest weekly gains since mid-March.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.61 percent, to 32,637.19; the S&P 500 gained 79.11 points, or 1.99 percent, to 4,057.84; and the Nasdaq Composite added 305.91 points, or 2.68 percent, to 11,740.65.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade, with investors monitoring shares of Alibaba in Hong Kong after the Chinese tech giant posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.



The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.88 percent as shares of conglomerate SoftBank Group surged 4.47 percent. The Topix index advanced 0.62 percent. South Korea's Kospi also jumped 1.15 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.07 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 1.57 percent higher.

