Market Live Updates Today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 228 points.

The BSE Sensex climbed 428 points to 55,320, while the Nifty50 rose 122 points to 16,478 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,317, followed by 16,156. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,566 and 16,654.



US stocks sold off sharply Thursday as investor anxiety heightened ahead of data on Friday that is expected to show consumer prices remained elevated in May. Selling picked up toward the end of the session. Mega-cap growth stocks led the drop, with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc falling 3.6% and 4.2%, respectively, and putting the most pressure on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 638.11 points, or 1.94%, to 32,272.79; the S&P 500 lost 97.95 points, or 2.38%, to 4,017.82; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 332.05 points, or 2.75%, to 11,754.23.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade as Chinese inflation data for May came in largely in line with expectations. Investors also looked ahead to the release of US inflation data expected later stateside.



Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.27% as shares of SoftBank Group dropped 2.88%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.34%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.76%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 1.23% lower.

