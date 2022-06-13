Market Live Updates Today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 284 points.

The Sensex plunged 1,017 points, or 1.8 percent, to 54,303, while the Nifty corrected 276 points, or 1.7, percent to 16,202 and formed a bearish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is 16,141, followed by 16,081. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,293 and 16,385.



US Markets



US stocks posted their biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower on Friday as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



Tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily on future cash flows, led the decline. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc drove losses in the S&P 500.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880 points, or 2.73 percent, to 31,392.79; the S&P 500 lost 116.96 points, or 2.91 percent, to 3,900.86; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 414.20 points, or 3.52 percent, to 11,340.02.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia slipped on Monday morning as investors look ahead to this week's major Chinese economic data releases as well as a closely watched interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.



The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2.4% as shares of conglomerate SoftBank Group fell 4.58%. The Topix index shed 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.53% lower.

