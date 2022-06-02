Market Live Updates Today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 75 points.

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 75 points.

Nifty closed below opening levels and hence formed bearish candle on the daily charts, underperforming frontline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.04 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.28 percent.



As per pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,425 followed by 16,327. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,635 and 16,747.



US Markets



Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Wednesday as investors bet that the latest economic data would do nothing to push the Federal Reserve off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming run-away inflation.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176.89 points, or 0.54%, to 32,813.23, the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points, or 0.75%, to 4,101.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 0.72%, to 11,994.46.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday trade, with Australia's April trade surplus coming in higher than expected. The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.21% while the Topix index fell 0.58%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.97%.

