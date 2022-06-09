The BSE Sensex declined 215 points to 54,893, while the Nifty50 slipped 60 points to 16,356 on June 8 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, continuing the downtrend for the fourth consecutive session, and adding more nervousness on the street.

US Markets



U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3 percent level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.



Shares of Intel Corp slid 5.3 percent and was the biggest loser of the day. This was after Citi cut its estimates on the chipmaker for the second time in a week. Citi is of the opinion that uncertainty about the demand for personal computers could lead the company to pre-announce weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. This impacted shares of other chipmakers which also fell.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.24 points, or 0.81%, to 32,910.9; the S&P 500 lost 44.91 points, or 1.08%, to 4,115.77; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.96 points, or 0.73%, to 12,086.27.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade likely impacted by the cues from the US markets. The Nikkei 225 in Japan held close to the flatline in early trade and was up marginally by 0.09 percent, while the Topix index was also trading flat. In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.6 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined fractionally

