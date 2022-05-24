Market Live Updates Today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 55 points.

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 55 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 38 points to 54,289, while the Nifty50 lost 200 points from the day's high and closed at 16,215, down 51 points, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts. The failure of holding 16,400 levels indicated that the market could remain rangebound in the coming days, experts feel.



As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,129, followed by 16,043. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,358 and 16,501.



US Markets



US stocks ended higher on Monday as gains from banks and a rebound in market-leading tech shares supported a broad-based rally following Wall Street's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust more than 20 years ago.



All three major US stock indexes advanced between 1.6% and 2.0%, with the heftiest boost coming from rebounding megacap tech stocks Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 618.34 points, or 1.98%, to 31,880.24, the S&P 500 gained 72.39 points, or 1.86%, to 3,973.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 180.66 points, or 1.59%, to 11,535.28.



Asian Markets



Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as relief at a rally on Wall Street was quickly soured by a slide in U.S. stock futures, while the euro held near one-month highs as odds narrowed on a July rate rise by the ECB.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3% in hesitant trading. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and Chinese blue chips eased 0.3%.

