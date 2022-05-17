Market Live Updates: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 42 points

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 42 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 180 points to 52,974 after losing more than 5 percent in previous six consecutive sessions, while the Nifty50 gained 60 points at 15,842 and formed Doji candlestick pattern on the daily charts indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears.



As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 15,729, followed by 15,615. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,967 and 16,092.



US Markets



The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, with Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground after downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates. The S&P 500 declined 0.39 percent to end the session at 4,008.01 points. The Nasdaq declined 1.20 percent to 11,662.79 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08 percent to 32,223.42 points.



Asian Markets



Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the release of meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.



The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.13 percent in early trade while the Topix index hovered above the flatline. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.46 percent while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia traded 0.15 percent higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25 percent higher.

