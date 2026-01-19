Market share of homes priced above Rs 1 crore reaches 63 pc in India in 2025

Mumbai: The housing market in India demonstrated clear premiumisation trends with sustained demand in higher price segments, as apartments above Rs 1 crore increased their share to 63 per cent in 2025 from 53 per cent in 2024, reflecting buyers' preference for value-driven purchases despite overall volume decline, a report showed on Monday.

This was especially evident in the Rs 1.5-Rs 3.0 crore category, which saw demand increase by approximately 19 per cent compared to 2024, according to the report by JLL.

Chennai emerged as standout performer with exceptional 31 per cent on-year growth, reaching 14,837-unit sales.

While all other cities saw a decline in sales, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune each surpassed 50,000 units, collectively capturing 63 per cent of annual sales. These three cities demonstrated market resilience during moderation phases, supported by robust employment, established infrastructure, strong purchasing power and quality lifestyle amenities, said the report.

The fourth quarter of 2025 saw varied city-level results, with Chennai and Delhi NCR sustaining their housing sales momentum, led by Chennai's remarkable 86 per cent YoY growth.

Home prices across India's seven major cities sustained their upward momentum throughout 2025, with annual price appreciation ranging from 6 per cent to 13 per cent across markets.

Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR led price growth at 13 per cent each, followed by Kolkata at 12 per cent, said the report.

India’s residential market remains well-positioned for healthy sales despite temporary volume adjustments, with no underlying structural corrections.

Home prices will continue rising driven by strong demand, controlled inventory, and enhanced developer pricing power in premium segments, though growth rates may moderate going forward, the report mentioned.

“New launches captured 23 per cent of annual sales, showing buyer confidence despite market softening. Developers strategically prioritised higher-margin projects while being selective with mid-range launches based on city and micro-market level trends,” said Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director (Chennai and Coimbatore), Head-Residential Services, India, JLL.