Markets close in Green; Sensex gains 514 points & Nifty ends above 17,200

Domestic equity benchmarks clocked robust gains on Thursday, September 2, 2021, amid buying interest in FMCG and IT stocks. As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 514.33 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 57,852.54. The Nifty 50 index advanced 157.90 points or 0.92 per cent to end at 17,234.15. The Nifty Bank index rose 257 points or 0.70 per cent to end at 36,831.30.

In the broader market at the BSE, the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap rose 0.93 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,980 shares rose and 1,214 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index at the NSE, 36 shares rose and 14 shares fell. The top five gainers on Nifty are Shree Cement (up 5.98 per cent), HDFC Life (up 5.77 per cent), Cipla (up 3.48 per cent), TCS (up 3.04 per cent) and Hindustan Unilever (up 2.50 per cent). The top five losers were M&M (down 1.94 per cent), ONGC (down 0.92 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 0.86 per cent), Divi's Laboratories (down 0.76 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 0.75 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 21,84,40,960 with 45,43,332 deaths. India reported 3,89,583 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,39,529 deaths while 3,20,28,825 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Economy

Australia reported a higher-than-expected trade surplus of 12.117 billion Australian dollars (about $8.93 billion) in July, according to data released on Thursday by the country's Bureau of Statistics.

US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. Private payrolls increased by 374,000 jobs last month after rising 326,000 in July, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday.

China ramped up financial support for small businesses and pledged better use of local government bonds as the economy showed further signs of a slowdown because of tight property controls and fresh virus outbreaks. The People's Bank of China will provide 300 billion yuan ($46.4 billion) of low-cost funding to banks.