Markets close in Red; Sensex ends 189 points & Nifty 50 holds 15,800 mark

The domestic benchmarks ended with a modest loss on Monday, June 28, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 189.45 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 52,735.59. The Nifty 50 index lost 25.65 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 15,814.70. The Nifty Bank index closed 5.20 points or 0.01 per cent down at 35,359.45.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 0.40 per cent higher and S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.46 per cent.



Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,877 shares rose and 1,442 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 23 shares advanced and 27 shares declined. The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 index were Dr Reddy's (up 1.80 per cent), Hindalco (up 1.74 per cent), Divi's Laboratories (up 1.73 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.69 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.43 per cent). The top five losers were HDFC Life (down 4.13 per cent), Titan (down 1.32 per cent), TCS (down 1.15 per cent), Shree Cement (down 1.15 per cent) and Coal India (down 1.11 per cent).



COVID-19 Update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 18,10,96,913 with 39,23,105 deaths. India reported 5,72,994 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,96,730 deaths while 2,93,09,607 patients have been discharged, data showed.



Economy

Official data showed that China's industrial profits for May slowed. Data released Sunday by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed profits at China's industrial firms rose 36.4 per cent in May as compared with a year earlier. That was a slowdown from the 57 per cent year-on-year growth posted in April. A key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policy rose 3.4 per cent in May, the fastest increase since the early 1990s, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has received the public backing of a majority of colleagues for his view that the recent inflation surge will fade, even as some policymakers question that stance and see the need for interest-rate hikes next year. Remarks by numerous officials since the US central bank's June 15-16 meeting show a debate over how long inflationary pressures will last. For now, the coalition around Mr Powell's position appears to have the upper hand.