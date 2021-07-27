Markets closed in red; Sensex fell 274 points & Nifty 50 closed below 15,800

Key equity indices ended with losses of around half a per cent after a volatile session on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 273.51 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 52,578.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 78 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 15,746.45. Similarly, the Nifty Bank index lost 152.25 points or 0.44 per cent to end at 34,797.45.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 0.67 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index lost 0.11 per cent.

Sellers outnumbered the buyers. On the BSE, 1604 shares rose, and 1660 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 17 shares advanced and 33 shares fell. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 were Hindalco (up 4.32 per cent), SBI Life (up 3.19 per cent), Tata Steel (up 2.74 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 2 per cent) and SBI (up 1.39 per cent). The top five losers on Nifty were Dr Reddy's (down 10.31 per cent), Cipla (down 3.51 per cent), Axis Bank (down 3.26 per cent), Adani Ports (down 3 per cent) and Divi's Laboratories (down 2.46 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 19,47,23,719 with 41,67,658 deaths. India reported 3,98,100 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,21,382 deaths while 3,06,21,469 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Economy

The second wave of COVID-19 may have more lasting damage on the Indian economy and exports will once again be the foundation for recovery, Moody's Analytics said on Monday. The Delta variant of Covid-19 is among the factors now adversely affecting the economies of the APAC region.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday. The Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors are expected to issue a statement on the stance of monetary policy Wednesday. On Thursday, the Commerce Department will report second-quarter GDP data. On the US data front, sales of new US single-family homes dropped unexpectedly in June, falling 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6,76,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Monday.