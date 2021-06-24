Markets closed with decent gains; Sensex closed 393 points & Nifty 50 closes at 15,790

Benchmark indices ended a volatile session with decent gains on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 392.92 points or 0.75 per cent at 52,699. The Nifty 50 index gained 103.50 points or 0.66 per cent at 15,790.45. The Nifty Bank index gained 253 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 34,827.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE MidCap fell 0.51 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap lost 0.22 per cent.

Sellers outpaced buyers. On the BSE, 1,417 shares rose and 1,746 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 30 shares advanced, while 19 shares fell and one share remains unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 were Infosys (up 3.52 per cent), TCS (up 3.33 per cent), JSW Steel (up 2.25 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 2.23 per cent) and Larsen & Turbo (up 2.08 per cent). The top five losers were Reliance (down 2.61 per cent), IOC (down 1.28 per cent), Coal India (down 1.15 per cent), Shree Cement (down 0.92 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (down 0.80 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 17,96,01,602 with 38,91,974 deaths. India reported 6,27,057 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,91,981 deaths while 2,90,63,740 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Economy

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who's pencilled in a rate hike next year, said the economy will likely meet the Fed's threshold for tapering asset purchases sooner than people think. His Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said the central bank could decide to slow such purchases in the next few months. Neither are currently voting members of the Fed's rate-setting committee. A measure of US factory activity climbed to a record high in June.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash US manufacturing PMI rose to a reading of 62.6 this month. That was the highest since the survey was expanded to cover all manufacturing industries in October 2009 and followed a final reading of 62.1 in May. The US current account deficit increased to a 14-year high in the first quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, rose 11.8 per cent to $195.7 billion last quarter. That was the largest shortfall since the first quarter of 2007.