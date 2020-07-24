Markets end flat after see-saw trade

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a choppy session on Friday as profit-booking in financial stocks and a global equity selloff outweighed a rally in market behemoth Reliance Industries.

After gyrating 487 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 11.57 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 38,128.90. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 21.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,194.15.

Axis Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.32 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, Reliance Industries' market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore-mark after its stock rallied over 4.15 per cent to scale its fresh peak.