Markets slip amid profit booking; Sensex losses 186 points & Nifty settles below 15,750 mark

Key equity indices ended with modest losses on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent to 52,549.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45. The Nifty Bank index lost 349.15 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 35,010.30.

Meanwhile, the broader markets also reversed early gains. The S&P BSE MidCap fell 0.42 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap lost 0.07 per cent.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1658 shares rose and 1577 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 14 shares advanced, 35 shares declined and one share remains unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty were PowerGrid (up 2.31 per cent), Cipla (up 1.51 per cent), Nestle India (up 1.27 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.25 per cent) and Divi's Laboratories (up 1.11 per cent). The top five losers were IOC (down 2.39 per cent), ONGC (down 2.17 per cent), Hindalco (down 2.08 per cent), Kotak Bank (down 1.61 per cent) and ICICI Bank (down 1.55 per cent).

COVID-19 update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 18,14,31,123 with 39,29,780 deaths. India reported 5,52,659 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,97,637 deaths, data showed.

Indian Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced several economic relief measures amid the COVID pandemic including eight economic relief measures, of which four are new and one is specific to health infrastructure.

European Economy

In Europe, European Central Bank policymakers on Monday began a public discussion about when and how to wind down the massive emergency bond purchase programme launched last year to support the eurozone economy through the pandemic. Eurozone economic sentiment rallied to a 21-year high in June as further reopening boosted optimism, according to the European Commission's monthly sentiment survey. Economic sentiment rose to 117.9 points from 114.5 in May. Eurozone consumer inflation expectations came in at 27.1 in June, up from 22.2 in May, and producer price expectations rose from 29.9 in May to 36.0 in June.