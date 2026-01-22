MARRIOTT BONVOY BRINGS MEMBERS CLOSER TO CRICKET WITH EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES FOR THE ICC’S MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, is bringing members closer to the game of cricket starting this February, giving them access to exclusive experiences for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), members can access over 500 bespoke Marriott Bonvoy Moments specially created for the event held in India and Sri Lanka.

Two lucky members will win the ultimate experience with the Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket - a trip for two to catch all the action of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Finals in style. One Golden Ticket will go to the highest bidder with Marriott Bonvoy points, and another will go to the winner of a global Marriott Bonvoy sweepstake. Non-members can simply sign up to become a member for free to stand a chance to win the Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket here.

Members can also choose to use their Marriott Bonvoy points to bid or redeem for more than 500 Marriott Bonvoy Moments including Matchday Marriott Bonvoy Hospitality Experiences, pre-match Beyond the Boundary experiences or Marriott Bonvoy Anthem Kids Experiences where they can create core memories with their child, walking out to the field with match players during the national anthem segment. Starting today, Marriott Bonvoy Moments will available online here to members worldwide. New experiences will continue to launch on the platform regularly, including 1-Point Drops featuring pairs of general admission tickets to the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan. Ten 1-Point Drops are redeemable for a single Marriott Bonvoy point on 2 February 2026.

“Marriott Bonvoy is about bringing people closer to what they love most, the places that move them and the moments that matter. Through our global partnership with the ICC, we are going all in to open the door to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in truly unforgettable ways. From front row seats and behind-the-scenes access to premium hospitality, shared experiences between parents and children, and stays across our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels, we are creating memories that last far beyond the final ball,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.





“Cricket’s heartbeat is truly global. This partnership with the ICC gives our Marriott Bonvoy members across EMEA a seamless way to travel to India and Sri Lanka for the ICC’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 - pairing curated itineraries with access to on‑the‑ground hospitality and experiences that brings them closer to every moment. We’re excited to turn match days into unforgettable journeys for our members - and maybe also help to create a few new cricket fans along the way,” says Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. Full details of available Marriott Bonvoy Moments are included in the Appendix.

APPENDIX: ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP MARRIOTT BONVOY MOMENTS

Available progressively from 22 January 2026

The Ultimate Experience: Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket

Take part in Marriott Bonvoy Sweepstakes to win the ultimate experience.

A trip for two with return air tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Finals, to be held India or Sri Lanka

· A Beyond the Boundary experience with exclusive access to pre-match field of play access to watch pre-match nets, warm-ups, and all the build ups from the ropes

· Exclusive access to the premium hospitality suite hosted by ICC and Marriott or general hospitality suites to catch the excitement of the game while enjoying gourmet food and beverages

· Two-night stay at a Marriott Bonvoy portfolio hotel

· Two-way return ground transportation from hotel to stadium venue

· Meal and spa session for two

· Winning Marriott Bonvoy members who choose to share the experience with their child will accompany them onto the field with match-day players during the national anthem segment. Accompanying children must be between the ages of six to 12.

Submit the highest bid with Marriott Bonvoy points by 12 February 2026 to secure a Golden ticket.

Two tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Finals, to be held India or Sri Lanka

· Exclusive access to the premium hospitality suite hosted by ICC and Marriott Bonvoy or general hospitality suites to catch the excitement of the game while enjoying gourmet food and beverages

Two-night stay at a Marriott Bonvoy portfolio hotel

· Two-way return ground transportation from hotel to stadium venue (flights are not included)

· Meal and spa session for two

· Winning Marriott Bonvoy members who choose to share the experience with their child will accompany them onto the field with match-day players during the national anthem segment. Accompanying children must be between the ages of six to 12.

Matchday Marriott Bonvoy Hospitality Experience

Several Moments available for members to bid on or redeem with their Marriott Bonvoy points. Experiences include:

· A Beyond the Boundary experience with exclusive access to pre-match field of play access where you can watch pre-match nets, warm-ups, and all the build ups from the ropes.

· Exclusive access to the premium hospitality suite hosted by ICC and Marriott Bonvoy or a general hospitality suite with gourmet food and drinks.

· A two-night stay at a Marriott Bonvoy portfolio hotel with return ground transportation to and from the hotel and stadium.

· Exclusive branded merchandise will be gifted as part of the experiences

Marriott Bonvoy Anthem Kids Experience

This unforgettable experience includes:

· Two general admission tickets, one for the child and one for the guardian.

· Walking out to the field with match players during the national anthem segment

1-Point Drop

· Be the first to secure a pair of general admission tickets to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, available for only one Marriott Bonvoy point.