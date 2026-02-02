Marriott Hotels Brings Its Wonderful Hospitality to Delhi NCR with the Opening of Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa

India: Marriott Hotels, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announced opening of Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR. Nestled within the timeless Aravali range, the resort offers a nature-led escape close to the capital, thoughtfully designed for discerning travellers, destination celebrations, corporate offsites and immersive stay experiences. This opening marks Marriott Hotels’ continued expansion in North India and reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality in key urban and leisure markets.

Strategically located within easy driving distance of Delhi NCR and Faridabad, the resort offers a convenient yet immersive escape from the city. The resort’s free-flowing layout and contemporary architecture are anchored around a signature two-tier pool, which serves as both a visual and social space. Open-air walkways, expansive green zones and meticulously landscaped gardens create a sense of openness and connection to nature, while interiors are defined by natural light, and refined finishes. From the light-filled grand lobby to thoughtfully planned communal spaces, the design balances modern sophistication with the ease of resort living. Owned by Chalet Hotels, the resort strengthens the company’s growing portfolio of luxury and upscale hospitality destinations across India.

Commenting on the opening, Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International, said, “Delhi NCR has evolved into one of India’s most dynamic markets for destination weddings, short-break travel, and experience-led staycations, with travelers actively seeking resort environments that offer scale, accessibility, and a strong sense of place. Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR is strategically positioned to address this demand, offering an urban resort close to the capital. This opening reinforces our commitment to strengthening Marriott Hotels’ footprint in high-growth urban-adjacent markets, while delivering versatile resort experiences that seamlessly cater to celebrations, leisure travel, and corporate gatherings.”

The resort features 158 rooms, villas and suites, offering a diverse range of accommodation designed to meet the needs of leisure travelers, families, and groups. Each room is thoughtfully designed to deliver comfort, functionality, and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. All accommodation comes with private balconies or patios with views of the resort’s pool, landscaped gardens, or the Aravali surroundings. Modern interiors, generous layouts, and resort-style design elements come together to create a relaxed and well-appointed stay experience.

The resort offers a thoughtfully curated dining portfolio delivering a unique culinary experience against the lush backdrop of the dramatic Aravalis. Aravali Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant, showcases regional Indian flavours and international favourites through live cooking stations and a vibrant, market-inspired setting. Huang brings authentic Pan-Asian cuisine to the resort, with a dynamic street-market style layout and an interactive live station concept. Glaze transitions seamlessly from a daytime café serving artisanal coffees and teas to an evening lounge offering crafted beverages. Completing the experience, Olive Grove Poolside Bar provides a relaxed, open-air setting for handcrafted cocktails and light bites, set against lush surroundings by the pool.

The resort is home to a full-service spa, offering a range of invigorating therapies and treatments alongside sauna facilities, designed to support complete relaxation. Complementing the spa is a fully equipped fitness centre, enabling guests to maintain their fitness routines within a tranquil environment.

Enhancing the social and recreational offering is the resort’s Club House, a contemporary hub designed to encourage connection through shared experiences. Featuring informal gathering zones and leisure spaces, it serves as a central venue for families, groups, and corporate offsites. For younger guests, Giggles Kids Club - a dedicated, supervised space offers age-appropriate activities that blend creativity, play, and engagement, ensuring a well-rounded family-friendly stay.

The resort is also positioned as a premier destination for weddings, celebrations, and corporate events in the Delhi NCR region. With over 20,000 square feet of versatile banqueting and outdoor event spaces across five venues, including expansive lawns and refined indoor settings, the resort offers flexible backdrops for large-scale weddings, social celebrations, and business gatherings, supported by seamless service and resort-style infrastructure.

Anuj Chaudhry, General Manager, Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR, added, “This opening represents the coming together of scale, setting, and service to create a resort experience that feels both accessible and immersive. From the design of our rooms and public spaces to our wellness, dining, and celebration offerings, every element has been carefully planned to deliver comfort, ease, and enriching experiences for our guests. We look forward to welcoming travellers, families, and groups to experience the Wonderful Hospitality our brand is known for, in a resort setting that is deeply connected to its natural surroundings.”

For reservations and inquiries, please visit: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/delar-aravali-marriott-resort-and-spa-delhi-ncr/overview/