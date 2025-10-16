Marriott India Business Council Marks 11 Years of “Road to Give” Continuing the Legacy of Movement and Meaningful Change

October: The Marriott India Business Council proudly marked the 11th edition of its flagship philanthropic initiative, “Road to Give”, uniting associates, partners, and community members across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka in a collective celebration of movement, compassion, and social responsibility.

Hosted at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, with participation from Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel this year’s event brought together associates to run, walk, and move for a meaningful cause, reinforcing Marriott’s core values of empathy, inclusion, and service. What began over a decade ago as a small associate-driven initiative has today evolved into a regional celebration of collective purpose and community impact.

This year’s campaign saw participation from over 10,000 associates who came together to run, walk, cycle, and move for a cause, embodying Marriott’s spirit of care and service. The initiative successfully raised over INR 1 crore, which will be directed towards Rising Star Outreach of India, a Chennai-based NGO that supports and rehabilitates individuals and families affected by leprosy through education, healthcare, and vocational training.

Reinforcing Marriott’s core value of “Putting People First,” associates across participating hotels organized community-driven wellness events, charity runs, and volunteer activities that promoted both physical well-being and the joy of giving back.

“Each year, Road to Give reminds us of the extraordinary power of collective purpose,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Marriott India Business Council. “As we commemorate the 11th year of this remarkable initiative, we celebrate not just the funds raised or the miles covered, but the spirit of unity and compassion our associates bring to their communities. Their efforts continue to strengthen Marriott’s legacy of care and commitment across the region.”

Over the years, Road to Give has become a cornerstone of Marriott’s culture of giving. Encouraging associates to be agents of change and advocates for wellness, inclusion, and empathy. Each edition reinforces the belief that true success lies in uplifting others and contributing to sustainable social progress.

As the Marriott India Business Council looks ahead to another impactful year, it extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, partners, and supporters who contributed to making the 2025 edition a resounding success. Every stride taken and every rupee contributed brings us one step closer to a more compassionate and inclusive future, one where the spirit of giving truly moves us forward.

