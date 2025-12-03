Marriott International Celebrates 700th Hotel in Asia Pacific excluding China with the Opening of Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection in Vietnam

Marriott International, Inc. today announced a landmark moment in its regional growth journey with the Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection joining its portfolio, marking the company’s 700th property in Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). The milestone underscores Marriott’s continued momentum across the region, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding thoughtfully into diverse destinations beyond traditional gateway cities.

Situated on a private islet along the Hau River, Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection introduces the brand’s signature storytelling hospitality to the heart of Vietnam’s lush Mekong Delta. The property joins Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection as the second Autograph Collection hotel in Vietnam. Each offers experiences that are “Exactly Like Nothing Else,” blending authentic cultural expression with distinctive design and heartfelt service.

“Introducing our 700th property in APEC is a proud moment that reflects the trust our owners, partners, and guests place in Marriott,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “Vietnam continues to be one of our most exciting growth markets, and the opening of the Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection highlights our commitment to thoughtfully expanding our presence beyond major cities, introducing travelers to new destinations that are rich in culture, character, and opportunity.”

A Growing Presence Across Vietnam and the Region

With 30 open properties across Vietnam and a robust development pipeline of over 50 projects, Marriott continues to strengthen its presence across the country, spanning from major urban centers like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to emerging leisure destinations such as Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc and Ha Giang. Vietnam is rapidly becoming one of Asia’s most dynamic travel markets, welcoming over 17 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2025, up more than 21% year on year, with strong inbound growth from key regional markets including China, South Korea, and ASEAN neighbors. This momentum positions Vietnam as a rising hub for both leisure and business travel within Asia Pacific.

This opening also marks another step in Marriott’s long-term growth strategy in APEC, where the company now operates 700 properties across 27 brands in 22 countries, with 400 more properties in the development pipeline. As part of the Marriott Bonvoy platform with nearly 260 million members globally, travelers can connect seamlessly to a world of rewards, experiences, and destinations across the region, underscoring Marriott’s commitment to offering more choice and deeper engagement in one of the fastest-growing travel regions in the world.

Introducing a Storied Outpost in the Heart of Mekong Delta

Surrounded by eight hectares of tropical gardens on Au Islet, Legacy Mekong, Can Tho immerses guests in the natural beauty and enduring rhythms of the Mekong Delta, known as the “Rice Basket of Vietnam, a three-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, the property captures the essence of riverside living through designs inspired by mangroves, banyan trees, and fruit orchards. Guests are welcomed with bracelets woven by palm leaves, herbal infusions, and traditional blessings before retreating to one of the 86 elegantly designed bungalows and private pool villas, each offering views of the river, lake, or garden.

Legacy Mekong, Can Tho spotlights an enchanting yet underexplored region of Vietnam, offering experience-seeking travelers authentic adventures, organic cuisine, and cultural traditions. Dining celebrates the Mekong’s rich culinary heritage, from locally sourced Vietnamese favorites to “Breakfast with a Story” - a dish paired with the tale of its origin.

Autograph Collection Hotels are inspired by a clear vision and story that makes each property individual, unique, and exactly like nothing else. Multi-sensory wellness offerings including a hydrotherapy spa, yoga and Pilates studio, and meditation pavilion offer indulgence for travelers while families will appreciate the engaging children’s club, while the courtyard pool, gong rituals, and herbal refreshments add to the sense of calm and connection. Keeping the storytelling alive, guests depart with a symbolic linen pouch of seeds and an invitation to “carry the Mekong home.”

For more information and reservations, visit: www.marriott.com/en-gb/hotels/ vcalm-legacy-mekong-can-tho- autograph-collection-can-tho/ overview .