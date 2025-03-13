Marriott International Celebrates An Outstanding Year In South Asia With Record-breaking Deals And Strong 2024 Business Performance

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced another year of strong growth in South Asia with a record signing performance in 2024, comprising 42 deals, contributing 7,000 rooms, expanding the region’s year-end pipeline to nearly 20,000 rooms. South Asia delivered strong full-year performance, with RevPAR growth of 11%, led by ADR and occupancy. Key metropolitan markets such as Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, were instrumental in driving ADR growth.

Marriott International President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Capuano reaffirmed the significance of the South Asia region in the company’s global growth strategy during his recent visit to India. Highlighting the region’s dynamic hospitality landscape and immense potential for expansion, he emphasized Marriott’s commitment to strengthening its presence and delivering exceptional experiences to guests. Sharing the company’s vision for the future, he stated-

“We had a record-breaking year in 2024 with unprecedented signings and strong business performance in South Asia, underscoring the region's immense growth potential. With a robust pipeline of openings, Marriott remains committed to driving economic impact, creating job opportunities and supporting local economies. As we continue to broaden our brand portfolio, expand into new tertiary markets, and enhance our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform, our focus remains on meeting evolving traveler needs and delivering exceptional experiences. I am confident in our momentum as we lead the industry and bring people together through the transformative power of travel,” said Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano.

Marriott’s 2024 pipeline highlights strong, diversified growth in the region, with 50% of rooms in Tier 1 and gateway cities, 26% in leisure destinations, and a significant share from portfolio deals. This reflects developer confidence and aligns with the growing demand for travel experiences in sought-after locations. Marriott currently has a diverse portfolio of 168 properties across 17 distinct brands in South Asia and anticipates opening 14 hotels across the region in 2025.

Luxury and Premium Brands Propel Demand, Charting a Strong Growth Trajectory in South Asia

The luxury segment is driving demand in South Asia as affluent travelers seek tailored experiences, with a focus on premium amenities, experiences rooted in the destination, and exceptional service. Growing Marriott’s presence across both established and emerging destinations, 75% of the rooms signed in 2024 in South Asia were in the luxury and upper upscale segments.

Known for its legendary service and refined design, The Ritz-Carlton will continue to set the standard for luxury, with anticipated openings in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Chennai. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to welcome the market debut of two iconic brands—W Hotels and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts—slated to open in 2028 and 2031, respectively. JW Marriott also continues its expansion, with 6 new properties in the pipeline, bringing the total number of JW Marriott branded hotels in South Asia to 27; and the highly sought-after lifestyle brand EDITION Hotels will make its expected South Asia debut with the opening of The Mumbai EDITION in 2029.

Marriott’s premium brands strengthened their foothold in India with the milestone opening of the country’s 150th property, Katra Marriott Resort & Spa, in 2024. Meanwhile, expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities continues to gain momentum, with upcoming properties in Jaipur, Surat, Shimla, Jalandhar, and Coorg.

Select Service Portfolio Fuels Growth in Key Cities and Emerging Destinations

Select Service brands continued to strengthen Marriott’s expansion across the region, offering travellers the quality of international hospitality at accessible price points. As of YE 2024, these brands represent 31% of signed deals (representing 25% of rooms signed), driving growth in emerging destinations and key capital cities.

Moxy Hotels—designed for the next generation of travelers—became the 17th brand to join Marriott’s South Asia portfolio with the 2024 debut of Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud. The brand is set to expand further, with upcoming openings in Kathmandu, Chennai, Mumbai (Dadar), and Bengaluru.

Expanding Best-in-Class Technology Workforce in the Region

In October of 2024, Marriott established the company’s first global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. Leveraging Hyderabad’s top tech talent, the Marriott Tech Accelerator is an expansion of the company’s global technology team and will support Marriott’s tech infrastructure, engineering capacity, next-gen solutions, and security capabilities across its global enterprise in 141 countries and territories.



