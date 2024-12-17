Maruti Suzuki achieves a historic production milestone of 2 million units in a calendar year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the leader in the Indian passenger vehicle industry, announced a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. This makes Maruti Suzuki the only OEM in India to achieve this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production. Maruti Suzuki also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark.

Ertiga was the 2 millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's state-of-the- art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60% were manufactured in Haryana and 40% in Gujarat. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024.

On attaining this significant milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative.

This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees, and value chain partners for their continued support and for being an integral part of this historic journey.”

Maruti Suzuki currently operates three manufacturing facilities: two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). Together, these facilities have a combined annual production capability of 2.35 million units. In anticipation of growing demand for automobiles in India and worldwide, the Company plans to expand its annual production capacity to 4 million units. For this, it is establishing a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Construction work at the

Kharkhoda site is progressing as per plan and the first plant with annual capacity of 2.50 lakh units is expected to be operational in 2025. Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will have a planned

capacity of 1 million units per year. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is planning another greenfield facility with an annual capacity of 1 million units and is in the process of identifying a suitable location for this new facility.

A shining example of Make in India, Maruti Suzuki contributes to almost 40% of total passenger vehicle exports from India. Maruti Suzuki has been the top passenger vehicle exporter for the last 3 consecutive years. It exports 17 models to around 100 countries worldwide. The Company’s top export models include Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire and Swift.