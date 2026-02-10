Maruti Suzuki achieves record rail dispatch of over 5.85 lakh vehicles in CY 2025





Speaking on the feat, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The year 2025 marks our highest-ever rail dispatch, with over 5.85 lakh units. During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events– the inauguration of India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river, a first by any automobile manufacturer. Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY 2030-31#, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070.”

He added, “Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management”

Maruti Suzuki’s green logistics journey

Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of promoting railways as a sustainable and efficient mode of vehicle transportation. It was the first automobile company to obtain an AFTO (Automobile-Freight-Train- Operator) license, back in 2013. Since FY 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki has transported over 28 lakh vehicles from 22 destinations servicing over 600 cities pan India through a hub and spoke model. Currently, Maruti Suzuki uses over 45 flexi deck rakes, each with a capacity of carrying around 260 vehicles per trip.

In CY 2025, rail dispatches from Maruti Suzuki’s in-plant railway siding at Gujarat and Manesar facility accounted for 53% of the Company’s total rail dispatches.