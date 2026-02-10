Maruti Suzuki achieves record rail dispatch of over 5.85 lakh vehicles in CY 2025
- Avoided 87,904 metric tonnes* of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emission and saved more than 687 lakh (68.7 million) litres of fuel
- Share of rail dispatches has increased more than fivefold, from 5.1% in 2016 to ~26% in 2025
- Rail-based vehicles dispatch volumes have grown over 7.5 times, reaching over 5.85 lakh units in 2025 from nearly 77,000 units in 2016
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) has set a new benchmark in green logistics by dispatching over 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways in CY 2025, a growth of 18% over CY 2024. Interestingly, in the past decade, Maruti Suzuki’s share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, rising from 5.1% in 2016 to ~26% in 2025, significantly reducing carbon emissions, country’s oil imports and easing road congestion.
Speaking on the feat, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The year 2025 marks our highest-ever rail dispatch, with over 5.85 lakh units. During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events– the inauguration of India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river, a first by any automobile manufacturer. Our mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY 2030-31#, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070.”
He added, “Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management”
Maruti Suzuki’s green logistics journey
Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of promoting railways as a sustainable and efficient mode of vehicle transportation. It was the first automobile company to obtain an AFTO (Automobile-Freight-Train-
In CY 2025, rail dispatches from Maruti Suzuki’s in-plant railway siding at Gujarat and Manesar facility accounted for 53% of the Company’s total rail dispatches.