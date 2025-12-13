Maruti Suzuki announces nationwide winter-special car care drive for customers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in collaboration with its dealer partners, has announced ‘Winter- Special Service Drive’* for customers across the country.

With every season bringing distinct car care needs, Maruti Suzuki organizes season specific car care drives to help customers keep their cars road-ready round the year.

As the winter season sets in, the Company has started the winter-special car care drive, inviting customers to visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer

service workshop for a comprehensive 27-point vehicle health inspection. This initiative aligns with the Company’s commitment to providing complete peace of mind to its customers in the after-sales ownership experience.

A few key inspection parameters include:

· Lighting System and Mirrors such as Head Lamp, Fog Lamp, Brake Lights, Turn signal Indicators

· Heating & Ventilation such as blower fan operation, defogger switch

· Air Filter/ AC Filter

· Battery Charging System, Battery Health

· Tyre Pressure, Wheel Nut Torque, Spare Wheel and any abnormal wear or cracks

· Brake Fluid, Brake Pedals for any leakage

In addition, customers can also avail themselves of a complimentary car wash as part of the car care drive. The car care drive is active till 4th January 2026.