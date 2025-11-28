Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank to expand retail car financing network
The collaboration with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank will leverage the growing customer base of the bank to benefit diverse Maruti Suzuki customer profiles and offer them a range of comprehensive financing solutions. The strategic partnership will also offer competitive financing offers that are tailored to provide greater customer benefits.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales and Mr. Vishal Sharma, Vice-President, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School, from Maruti Suzuki India Limited; from Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora, Chairman and Mr. Vijay Vasant Raikwad, General Manager, and other senior officials from both organisations.
Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Our collaboration with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank strengthens our commitment to making car ownership more accessible and affordable. This strategic partnership enables us to extend our reach and offer customers competitive financing solutions that enhance the overall buying experience. We remain focused on delivering seamless and customer-centric finance options, and this alliance reinforces our vision of providing tailored financial support to a wider audience.”
Commenting on the association, Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, said, “At Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, fulfilling customer aspirations is at the core of our mission. Our partnership with Maruti Suzuki, a leader in the automotive industry, marks a strategic step toward expanding our service offerings and delivering enhanced value to our customers. This collaboration reinforces our customer-centric philosophy of enabling accessible and affordable vehicle financing solutions. We look forward to supporting individuals and families across the country in realising their dream of owning a Maruti Suzuki vehicle.”