Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank to expand retail car financing network

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) announces the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, entering into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for customers. Formed to provide retail financing solutions for new cars and commercial vehicles, this collaboration has been established to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Maruti Suzuki vehicles for a wider range of customers.

The collaboration with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank will leverage the growing customer base of the bank to benefit diverse Maruti Suzuki customer profiles and offer them a range of comprehensive financing solutions. The strategic partnership will also offer competitive financing offers that are tailored to provide greater customer benefits.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales and Mr. Vishal Sharma, Vice-President, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School, from Maruti Suzuki India Limited; from Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Mr. Vinod Kumar Arora, Chairman and Mr. Vijay Vasant Raikwad, General Manager, and other senior officials from both organisations.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Our collaboration with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank strengthens our commitment to making car ownership more accessible and affordable. This strategic partnership enables us to extend our reach and offer customers competitive financing solutions that enhance the overall buying experience. We remain focused on delivering seamless and customer-centric finance options, and this alliance reinforces our vision of providing tailored financial support to a wider audience.”