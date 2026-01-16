Maruti Suzuki commences exports of VICTORIS, badged as ‘Across’

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) today announced the start of shipment of its premium SUV, VICTORIS, for exports. Over 450 vehicles have set sail from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets. The SUV, which embodies the brand’s ‘Got It All’ philosophy, will be globally sold as ‘Across’.



Engineered as a truly modern SUV, VICTORIS combines intelligent technology and indulgent comfort with futuristic styling. The SUV has demonstrated global safety credentials, earning a 5-star safety rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. Besides this, the Made-in-India SUV was also showcased to international audience at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.





Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki’s export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World. In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row. The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e VITARA.”

He added, “If we look at growth of India’s passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of the industry grew by 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew by 4.67 times. The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets.”