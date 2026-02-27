Maruti Suzuki expands its road safety efforts; adds 7 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) in Tamil Nadu under its CSR initiative

The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Agreement (“MoA”) signed between Maruti Suzuki and the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, to automate a total of ten driving test tracks across the State. Demonstrating strong execution and commitment, the Company has automated all ten ADTTs within a record 150 days. The ADTTs at Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Marthandam will be operational shortly.

Mr. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As part of Maruti Suzuki’s road safety initiatives implemented across multiple states, we are partnering with the Government of Tamil Nadu to strengthen the driver licensing evaluation process through the deployment of 10 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs). Equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced analytics, these ADTTs enable a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent assessment process. It eliminates any human bias and ensures that only skilled drivers are awarded a license.”

He added, “According to data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India witnessed

1.77 lakh road accident deaths* in 2024. Promoting disciplined driving practices and ensuring rigorous driver evaluation are vital to prevent road accidents and augment road safety across the country.”

The ADTTs are equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics, and an integrated IT system to enable a technology-enabled, standardized, and objective driving license testing process. With zero human intervention, the ADTTs are aimed at making license testing more comprehensive, efficient, and transparent. The rigorous and standardized evaluation process is designed to assess candidates according to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). Test results are also generated automatically.

The ADTTs in Coimbatore (Central), Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Madurai (North), Sivagangai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli (West), Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Marthandam will serve driving license applicants of Two-Wheeler (TW) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMV).

Maruti Suzuki’s efforts in Road Safety:

Maruti Suzuki promotes road safety through the 5Es, i.e., Engineering, Education, Evaluation, Enforcement, and Emergency Care. One of the most significant projects in this direction is the large-scale rollout of ADTTs.

To date, Maruti Suzuki has fully automated 56 ADTTs across eight states, including Uttar Pradesh (17), Delhi (14), Tamil Nadu (10), Bihar (7), Uttarakhand (4), Haryana (2), Chhattisgarh (1), and Jammu & Kashmir (1). The Company also signed MoAs with the Transport Department of Rajasthan to set up 21 ADTTs and the Transport Department of Andhra Pradesh to set up 4 ADTTs. With this, Maruti Suzuki’s ADTT footprint will expand to 81 ADTTs nationwide.

The Company has also set up 8 Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) and 23 Road Safety Knowledge Centres (RSKCs) in collaboration with various state governments to equip drivers with essential driving knowledge and skills.

Additionally, the Company implements Integrated Traffic Safety Management System (ITMS) projects with real-time monitoring and surveillance in select areas to support law enforcement and promote disciplined driving behaviour. To enhance emergency care, the Company offers First Responder training to commercial drivers and other stakeholders.