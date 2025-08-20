Maruti Suzuki FRONX achieves cumulative production milestone of 5 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki’s Compact SUV, the FRONX achieves 5 lakh cumulative production milestone. Since its launch in 2023, FRONX has garnered customer appreciation for its design and performance. It was the highest exported passenger vehicle in the industry in FY 2024-25 and was among the top 10 selling vehicles in the domestic market during the period.

Commemorating the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for choosing FRONX as their vehicle of choice and making it one of the most sold Compact SUVs in India. This milestone reflects India’s manufacturing excellence and customer acceptance for vehicles with futuristic design. With its bold styling, best-in-class fuel efficiency, and advanced technology features, FRONX quickly gained popularity in domestic as well as international markets. As we move forward, we remain committed to deliver exciting and value-packed products that exceed the expectations of our customers.”