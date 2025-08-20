Live
- Rajesh Sakariya: Criminal past of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s attacker
- Kazakh President urges careful planning, balanced budget
- Joint panel of Centre, Haryana, Delhi to make Yamuna clean: Haryana CM
- PM Modi speaks to Naveen Patnaik, wishes him speedy recovery
- PKL Season 12: Puneri Paltan aim to reclaim the title with core and strengthened squad
- ‘I didn’t see this in him, ’ says Shearer on Isak transfer saga after player claims club spreading lies about him
- ‘Misquoted by media’: Shashi Tharoor on disqualification bills
- Gadwal SP Orders 24/7 Vigil to Stop Urea Smuggling Across State Borders
- Denied discussion over K'taka CM's 'internal reservation' remark, BJP legislators stage walkout
- Gehlot condoles family of student who died in Jodhpur accident on Aug 15; accuses Raj CM of insensitivity
Maruti Suzuki FRONX achieves cumulative production milestone of 5 lakh units
- Milestone achieved in 28 months since start of production
- FRONX is the first ‘Made in India’ SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan
- Highest exported passenger vehicle in the industry in FY 2024-25
- One in every five units of FRONX manufactured is exported
Maruti Suzuki’s Compact SUV, the FRONX achieves 5 lakh cumulative production milestone. Since its launch in 2023, FRONX has garnered customer appreciation for its design and performance. It was the highest exported passenger vehicle in the industry in FY 2024-25 and was among the top 10 selling vehicles in the domestic market during the period.
Commemorating the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for choosing FRONX as their vehicle of choice and making it one of the most sold Compact SUVs in India. This milestone reflects India’s manufacturing excellence and customer acceptance for vehicles with futuristic design. With its bold styling, best-in-class fuel efficiency, and advanced technology features, FRONX quickly gained popularity in domestic as well as international markets. As we move forward, we remain committed to deliver exciting and value-packed products that exceed the expectations of our customers.”