Maruti Suzuki India Limited Financial Results Q3 and 9M FY 2025-26

Highlights: Q3 (October-December), FY 2025-26

Owing to the GST reform, there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment. The Company achieved its highest-ever Quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units as compared to 466,993 units in Q3 the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units. Out of this increase, the small car segment in the 18% GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units. The Company clocked record total sales of 667,769 units including exports of 103,100 units. In the same period last year, the total sales were at 566,213 units, comprising domestic sales of 466,993 units and exports of 99,220 units.

With this, the Company registered its highest-ever quarterly Net Sales of INR 475,344 million, up from INR 368,020 million in the same period, a year ago.

The Net Profit for the quarter stood at INR 37,940 million, compared to INR 36,593 million in Q3FY2024-25. Net Profit was impacted by a one-time provision of INR 5,939 million on account of the New Labour Codes.

Highlights: 9M (April-December), FY 2025-26

The Company recorded its highest-ever nine-monthly Sales Volume, Net Sales and Net Profit.

The Company achieved total sales of 1,746,504 units during the period compared to 1,629,631 units in 9MFY2024-25. Domestic sales were at 1,435,945 units, while exports totaled 310,559 units.

The Company registered Net Sales of INR 1,242,908 million in 9MFY2025-26 as compared to INR 1,062,589 million in 9MFY2024-25.

The Company made a Net Profit of INR 108,549 million in 9MFY2025-26 as against INR 104,403 million in 9MFY2024-25.