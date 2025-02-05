Maruti Suzuki partners with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank for retail car financing

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today, announced the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank (SHGB) to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Maruti Suzuki and Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to offer customised financial solutions to the customers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Kamal Mahtta, Vice President, Allied Business, and Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School on behalf of Maruti Suzuki; and Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar, Chairman, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank and other senior officials from both organisations.

Under this partnership, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences.

Speaking on the partnership, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank (SHGB), as this partnership aligns with our objective of providing comprehensive financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. This partnership will leverage the vast network of both Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank & Maruti Suzuki India Limited in the state of Haryana to provide ‘Joy of Mobility’ to our customers.

Sharing his thoughts on the alliance, Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar, Chairman, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, said, “This association reflects our dedication to offer seamless vehicle financing solutions to our customers, it will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options. We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and building long lasting relationships.”