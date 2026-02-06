Maruti Suzuki signs Memorandum of Agreement with Transport Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, to automate 4 driving license test tracks, under its CSR initiative

The ADTTs will be set up at four Regional Transport Office (RTO) locations in the state, namely Eluru, Ongole, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli. Under the MoA, Maruti Suzuki will automate and maintain these driving test tracks for a period of 3 years from the date of commissioning.



The ADTTs will be equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics, and an integrated IT system to enable a technology-enabled, standardized, and objective driving license testing process. With zero human intervention, the ADTTs are aimed to make license testing more comprehensive, efficient, and transparent. The rigorous and standardized evaluation process is designed to assess candidates according to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). Test results are also automatically generated.

Speaking on the initiative, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “During my meeting with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Chandrababu Naidu, I was impressed by his love for technology. Aligned with his vision for technology-led solutions, we are honoured to bring 4 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) to the state of Andhra Pradesh. ADTTs use advanced technology that ensure a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent process with zero human intervention. This guarantees that only skilled drivers are awarded a driving license, thereby improving overall road safety.”

Speaking at the MoA signing, Manish Kumar Sinha, IPS, Transport Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh said, “I commend Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, for its significant contribution to road safety through the launch of Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) across the state. In this project, Maruti Suzuki will extend support by providing technology in the areas of integration with the SARATHI** system, training of personnel and routine maintenance for a period of 3 years. The Transport Department, on its part, will provide the required infrastructure at the existing driving tracks, undertake civil works, ensure security and electricity supply and conduct driving tests and issuance of driving licenses using the automated system.”

He added, “The automation of driving test tracks is expected to bring greater uniformity and objectivity in the testing process and ensure that driving licenses are issued only to candidates with the requisite driving skills, thereby strengthening road safety in the state.”

The ADTTs in Eluru, Vizianagaram, Ongole and Anakapalli will serve Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Two-Wheelers (TW) driving license applicants. The ADTT in Ongole will additionally serve Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) driving license applicants.